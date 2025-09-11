Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Lennar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

