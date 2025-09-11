Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
LIF stock opened at C$28.07 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
