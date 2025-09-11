Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Announces Earnings Results

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

KEQU opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,304.76. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

