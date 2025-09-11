KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Shares Purchased by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 3,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,169 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in KE by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,266 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 777.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,771,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth $81,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.