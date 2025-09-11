KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of KALA BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of KALA opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. KALA BIO has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.81.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KALA BIO news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,040.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,316.33. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,678 shares of company stock valued at $123,019. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 52.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,650 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

