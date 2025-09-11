JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 85,412 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

JMUB stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

