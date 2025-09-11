JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 588,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 524,416 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,353,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,406 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

