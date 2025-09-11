JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.