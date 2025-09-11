JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
