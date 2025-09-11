JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 1,080 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,500.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,093 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 960 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.20.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,076 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,206 per share, with a total value of £37,096.56. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

