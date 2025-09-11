Jeffrey Lucas Acquires 7,318 Shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Lucas purchased 7,318 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,565.74. Following the purchase, the insider owned 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,383.55. This trade represents a 2.58% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jeffrey Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Jeffrey Lucas sold 5,410 shares of Bitfarms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$6,870.70.

Bitfarms Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

