Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of JEF stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,374,000 after buying an additional 578,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 819,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 648,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,356,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.