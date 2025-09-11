Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,472,993 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,472,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 808,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

