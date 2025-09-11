James Blackie Sells 3,012 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $16,806.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 506,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,870.60. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $20,810.40.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $25,347.84.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 2,549 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $13,841.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, James Blackie sold 2,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,958.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Blackie sold 3,283 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $17,104.43.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 113.3% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

