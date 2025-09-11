Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

