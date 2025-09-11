Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

