IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Insider Buys A$18,200.00 in Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bird bought 6,500 shares of IVE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.80 per share, with a total value of A$18,200.00.
Andrew Bird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 1st, Andrew Bird bought 12,000 shares of IVE Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.87 per share, with a total value of A$34,380.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.
