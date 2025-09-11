IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Insider Buys A$18,200.00 in Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bird bought 6,500 shares of IVE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.80 per share, with a total value of A$18,200.00.

Andrew Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 1st, Andrew Bird bought 12,000 shares of IVE Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.87 per share, with a total value of A$34,380.00.

IVE Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IVE Group Announces Dividend

IVE Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 309.0%. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

