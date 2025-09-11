iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.64 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

