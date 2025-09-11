iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

