iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

