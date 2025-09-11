iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 214,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $378,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.29.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

