iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.