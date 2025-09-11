iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.08 and last traded at $122.31, with a volume of 37094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Comm Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

