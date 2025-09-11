IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.11). 26,444,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 794% from the average session volume of 2,958,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

IQE Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of £73.04 million, a P/E ratio of -189.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.