IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.11). 26,444,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 794% from the average session volume of 2,958,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
IQE Trading Down 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of £73.04 million, a P/E ratio of -189.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
