Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

