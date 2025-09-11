Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 915.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPGP opened at $112.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

