Intrua Financial LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.84.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

