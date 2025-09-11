Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $714.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $719.35. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

