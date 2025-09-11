Integrity Alliance LLC. Invests $1.52 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1%

NVO opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

