Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 49,371 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

