Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires 12,460 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 137.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

