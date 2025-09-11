Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 102,058 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,058 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11,737.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

