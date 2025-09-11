Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Shake Shack worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $1,992,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422,535.04. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $93,820.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.05.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

