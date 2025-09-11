Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TSN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.