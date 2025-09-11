Insider Selling: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CAO Sells 8,508 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,947.84. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.85 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on S. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

