Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells 155,434 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $626,399.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,129.28. The trade was a 91.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 8th, Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Dan Redington sold 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $83,200.00.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 33.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

