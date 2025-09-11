Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

