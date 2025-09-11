Insider Buying: Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) Insider Buys A$11,740.95 in Stock

Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Spurling bought 78,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,740.95.

The company has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70.

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

