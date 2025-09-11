ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 56.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 56.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.06 ($0.11). 44,629,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 7,327,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.16 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £57.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,283.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.82.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.