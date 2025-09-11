IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 30,658 Shares of Edison International $EIX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

