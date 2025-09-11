Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 182771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ibstock from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 190 to GBX 188 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 to GBX 170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.33.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBST

Ibstock Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £531.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4,486.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.40.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 per share, for a total transaction of £155,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.