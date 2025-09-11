IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) & PURE EGY MINRLS (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Head-To-Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and PURE EGY MINRLS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $25.66 million 0.20 $1.70 million ($0.02) -2.25 PURE EGY MINRLS $400,000.00 9.79 -$620,000.00 ($0.01) -11.53

IBC Advanced Alloys has higher revenue and earnings than PURE EGY MINRLS. PURE EGY MINRLS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBC Advanced Alloys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -13.85% -62.82% -10.43% PURE EGY MINRLS -74.31% -1.15% -1.14%

Volatility and Risk

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURE EGY MINRLS has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBC Advanced Alloys beats PURE EGY MINRLS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications. The company also provides beryllium-aluminum castings, beryllium-aluminum alloys, beryllium-copper alloys, high-strength beryllium-copper casting alloys, high-conductivity beryllium-copper casting alloys, and beryllium-nickel casting alloys. In addition, it manufactures Thermal-Mold Super, a beryllium-free mold alloy of copper-nickel-silicon-chrome, as well as provides tolling services and consulting. It serves automotive, defense, resistance welding, electronics, industrial equipment, injection molding, foundry, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

About PURE EGY MINRLS

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

