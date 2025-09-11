HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Wall Street Zen cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $962,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

