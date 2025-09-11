Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Financial Contrast

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Home BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Home BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home BancShares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Home BancShares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Home BancShares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home BancShares 29.58% 10.60% 1.87% National Bankshares 13.58% 7.69% 0.70%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Home BancShares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Home BancShares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Home BancShares and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home BancShares 0 3 3 0 2.50 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Home BancShares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home BancShares and National Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home BancShares $1.47 billion 3.95 $402.24 million $2.19 13.45 National Bankshares $79.08 million 2.46 $7.62 million $1.77 17.24

Home BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Home BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home BancShares beats National Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

