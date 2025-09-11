Head-To-Head Contrast: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) vs. ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and ThyssenKrupp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.43 $2.31 billion ($0.03) -251.33 ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.20 -$1.63 billion ($1.42) -8.47

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than ThyssenKrupp. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ThyssenKrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and ThyssenKrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00 ThyssenKrupp 2 0 0 2 2.50

Dividends

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays out -833.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ThyssenKrupp pays out -7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and ThyssenKrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal -0.42% -0.61% -0.30% ThyssenKrupp -2.40% -7.90% -2.80%

Summary

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal beats ThyssenKrupp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

