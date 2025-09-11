Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 5546023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOSS shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 12.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%.The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 53.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.