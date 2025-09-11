Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

