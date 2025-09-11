Glenview Trust co Sells 8,350 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,690,000 after acquiring an additional 226,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

SWKS stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

