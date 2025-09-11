Glenview Trust co Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.