Glenview Trust co Buys 869 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,047.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,474.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,719.34 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,603.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,208.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

