GK Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. $JD

GK Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 1.0% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,101,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 912,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.32 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

